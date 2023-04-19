Authorities: Man arrested after brandishing gun at Kirtland police, blocking firefighters way to barn fire

Apr. 18—An 89-year-old man has been arrested after blocking firefighters access to a barn fire and brandishing a gun as police approached in Kirtland, authorities said.

According to a joint news release by the Kirtland Police and Fire departments, Kirtland Fire was dispatched to 10885 Tibbetts Road for a working structure fire at 11:43 a.m. on April 18. Shortly after being dispatched, Kirtland Police were also sent for a report of a suicidal male with a gun in the driveway.

According to the release, upon arrival an 89-year-old man was located inside a vehicle parked in the driveway blocking access to the barn structure fire at the back of the property. The male brandished a gun as police approached.

According to the release, mutual aid was requested from neighboring jurisdictions to set a perimeter and implement traffic control measures. Officers on scene formed two shield teams and approached the vehicle in an effort to negotiate with the man.

According to the release, police and fire officials learned that that there were small children and adults inside the main residence. Another team of officers was put together to check the residence. It was secured and no one in the residence was injured or involved in the incident occurring in the driveway.

According to the release, after approximately 45 minutes of negotiation, officers were able to successfully recover the gun and take the suspect into custody. The male was immediately transported to Lake West Hospital in Willoughby for a mental health evaluation.

Fire crews were given immediate access to driveway and were able to successfully combat the fire and ultimately extinguish it. No one was harmed or injured during the incident.

According to the release, the suspect will be charged with arson once his mental health and welfare are stabilized by medical professionals.