Authorities: Man assaults girlfriend, steals and crashes her truck

Oct. 20—EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek man physically assaulted his girlfriend before stealing and crashing her truck, authorities say.

The man also led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Zachariah M. Lucas, 24, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, intimidation of a victim, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and eluding an officer.

Lucas also faces misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

A $5,000 cash bail was set for Lucas, which prohibits him from contacting the woman and making threats of violence toward anyone.

Lucas returns to court Dec. 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman called Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies on Saturday to report that Lucas hit her in the head at her town of Ludington residence, stole her truck and then left the residence.

Lucas punched the woman in the face numerous times.

The woman said she tried to scream loud enough for a neighbor to hear her and call 911.

Lucas took the truck keys away from the woman and hit her in the head multiple times with her cellphone.

The woman said she and Lucas had been living together for two years.

A deputy located Lucas driving the woman's truck and activated the emergency lights on his squad car. Lucas then began to flee at a high rate of speed.

Lucas was traveling at 95 mph on Highway X and ran a stop sign at Highways X and 27.

Deputies set up tire deflation devices near Starck Road and Highway X and Lucas drove over them with the woman's truck.

Lucas continued to flee for a few miles on county roads and through farm fields before crashing on Highway D.

The truck was laying on its driver's side and Lucas was trying to exit through the passenger side door. He was taken into custody after he got to the ground.

Lucas said he and the woman had an argument about their relationship. He claimed she punched him in the back of the head. He said he fled from officers because he knew he would go to jail.

Lucas is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony in Dane County in October 2019.

If convicted of the felony charges in the Eau Claire County case, Lucas could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.