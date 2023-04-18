Authorities: Man broke into several vehicles at area parking lots

Apr. 17—EAU CLAIRE — A Texas man broke into and stole items from vehicles parked in parking lots at UW-Eau Claire and in the town of Union and city of Altoona, authorities say.

Essa G. Demello, 26, of Lake Jackson, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft, three misdemeanor counts each of entry into a locked vehicle and criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of theft and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

A $2,500 signature bond was set for Demello, which prohibits him from having contact with the victims and properties at Menards and UW-Eau Claire. He also cannot use or possess firearms.

Demello returns to court May 25.

According to the criminal complaint:

Three vehicle break ins were reported on March 29 and 31, and April 6 in the Bollinger parking lot at UW-Eau Claire.

A man said when he arrived at his vehicle on March 29, his in-dash radio and subwoofer were missing. They were valued at $300.

A woman reported on March 31 that one of her vehicle's windows was broken. Money was missing from the center console. She said the vehicle was locked.

Another woman said the rear driver side window of her vehicle was found broken on April 6. She said the vehicle was locked. Nothing was stolen but someone had gone through her cosmetic bag.

On April 8, a window was broken out on a woman's vehicle parked at Oak Ridge Lot at UW-Eau Claire.

When examining camera footage, police were able to identify the suspect vehicle as possibly being a Subaru with a black roof rack. The vehicle's driver was seen in possession of an orange hammer and swinging it at a vehicle window.

On April 11, the same vehicle was involved in prowling at the Menards parking lot in the town of Union.

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy learned that Demello owned and operated the vehicle.

The deputy found the vehicle parked at a residence on Briarwood Court in Eau Claire. Demello was walking toward his residence. When the deputy told him to stop, Demello set down some bags he was carrying and walked back to the vehicle.

Inside one of the bags was a gun and ammunition that was reported stolen March 22 from a vehicle parked outside of an Altoona apartment.