UPDATE: Authorities say man who caused evacuation armed with inoperable BB gun

May 11—Authorities say a 31-year-old man who caused the evacuation of the westside Walmart on Thursday morning was armed with a non-functioning BB gun that was never displayed. They also said the man never made any overt threats.

According to an Odessa Police Department news release, Ector County Sheriff's Office dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who indicated he was in crisis at the Walmart on Northwest Loop 338.

Although there was a significant language barrier, the dispatcher learned the man, later identified as Raji Abdulazeez had a gun and then informed the Odessa Police Department what was going on.

While sheriff's deputies, police officers, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers and Texas Rangers were enroute, Walmart evacuated the store.

"Officers worked with Walmart staff to isolate where the subject was inside of the store. A team of officers moved quickly and detained the subject inside without incident or injury," the release stated.

Abdulazeez had an inoperable BB gun that he never showed and he didn't threaten the business or any person overtly, the release stated.

Abdulazeez had been issued a criminal trespass warning by Walmart in the past so he was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor charge.

He was taken to the Ector County jail and officials have asked for help from local mental health officials, the release stated. No bond had been set as of Thursday afternoon.