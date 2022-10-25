Authorities: Man killed dog, went on shooting spree in Lawrence

Oct. 25—MOULTON — A Russellville man faces six felony charges in Lawrence County, including attempted murder, after authorities say he fired a weapon at one home, forcibly entered a second home, shot at two vehicles and fatally stabbed a dog Saturday afternoon before being arrested in the Langtown area.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said Todd Lee Hood, 30, remains in Lawrence County Jail with no bail set as of Monday. In addition to attempted murder, Hood faces felony charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal, third-degree burglary and three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling/vehicle. He also was charged with six misdemeanors.

A 35-year-old Russellville woman driving the vehicle with Hood was charged with two misdemeanors, authorities said.

A Sheriff's Office statement said deputies responded to a call of a vehicle being shot at 3:43 p.m. Saturday along Alabama 24 in the Mount Hope community. A witness told deputies that a man got out of a vehicle and fired into a residence and a vehicle at the home. The witness gave deputies a description of the suspect's vehicle that fled the scene, according to the report.

At 5:12 p.m. a vehicle matching the same description was seen parked in front of a residence on Lawrence County 374 in Hillsboro, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to witnesses, the suspect forced his way into the residence and fatally stabbed the homeowner's dog. The report said a concerned neighbor in a vehicle confronted the suspect. The suspect threatened the neighbor's life, the Sheriff's Office said, and retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot at the neighbor who was still in his vehicle. The neighbor was not struck by gunfire, authorities said, and was able to follow the suspect's vehicle.

Deputies, with the assistance of Moulton police, stopped the suspect's vehicle in the Langtown area, northeast of Moulton. The report said evidence was found at the scene that was consistent with witness accounts of the incidents.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim in the first incident, the shootings along Alabama 24, is believed to be a former boyfriend of the woman arrested. The second incident took place where authorities believe the father and grandparents of the woman's child reside, the report said.

The woman was released on $2,000 bond, according to Chief Deputy Brian Covington. The Sheriff's Office said more charges could be filed in the incidents.

