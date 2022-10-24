Authorities: Man killed dog, went on shooting spree in Lawrence

Oct. 24—MOULTON — A Russellville man is facing six felony charges including attempted murder, fatally stabbing a dog and shooting into two houses and two vehicles and was arrested by Lawrence County Sheriff's Office after the incidents on Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office said Todd Lee Hood, 30, remains in Lawrence County Jail with no bail set as of Monday morning. He is also facing four misdemeanors. Felony charges are attempted murder, aggravated cruelty to an animal, third-degree burglary and three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling/vehicle.

A 35-year-old Russellville woman driving the vehicle with Hood was charged with two misdemeanors, authorities said.

In a statement from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle being shot at 3:43 p.m. Saturday along Alabama 24 in the Mount Hope community. A witness told deputies that a man got out of a vehicle and fired into a residence and a vehicle at the home. The witness gave deputies a description of the suspect's vehicle that fled the scene, according to the report.

At 5:12 p.m. a vehicle matching the same description was seen parked in front of a residence on Lawrence County 374 in Hillsboro, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to witnesses, the suspect forced his way into the residence and fatally stabbed the homeowner's dog. The report said a concerned neighbor in a vehicle confronted the suspect. The suspect threatened the neighbor's life, the Sheriff's Office said. The suspect retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot at the neighbor who was still in his vehicle. The neighbor was not struck by gunfire, authorities said, and was able to follow the suspect's vehicle.

Deputies with the assistance of Moulton Police, stopped the suspect's vehicle in the Langtown area, northeast of Moulton. The report said evidence was found at the scene that matched by incidents.

The Sheriff's Office said the first victim is believed to be a former boyfriend of the woman arrested. The second incident is believed to be the home of the father and grandparents of the woman's child, the report said.

The woman was released on $2,000 bond, according to Chief Deputy Brian Covington.

