Authorities: Man who killed his three children in Sacramento was under restraining order





The father who killed his three children and a woman chaperoning his visit with them in a Sacramento church was under a restraining order by the children's mother, law enforcement told The Los Angeles Times Tuesday.

Sergeant Rodney Grassmann, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, said that the man shot his children, the woman supervising, and then himself with a gun he should not have been able to obtain due to the restraining order.

The Sheriff's Office believes that the girls' mother was out of town when the shooting occurred, and she was notified of the incident by a law enforcement chaplain.

The children killed by their father were girls, aged 9, 10 and 13.

The daughters went to Bannon Creek Elementary School and Leroy Greene Academy, both located in the Natomas Unified School District.

The district released a statement Tuesday, saying, "There are very few words that can give comfort right now for this unspeakable tragedy."

The school district announced that it will provide grief counseling and support to students by working with a social-emotional support team and Sacramento Police Department chaplains.

Law enforcement is investigating how the man obtained the firearm, Grassmann said.

Grassman explained that it is likely that the father was having some sort of visitation with his children, supervised by the woman, but further details of the situation are unclear.