Authorities: Man leads high-risk pursuit with stolen vehicle

Sep. 3—EAU CLAIRE — A Michigan man led area authorities on a high-risk high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle earlier this summer on Interstate 94 in Jackson and Eau Claire counties, authorities say.

Dontrail J. Taylor, 24, of Detroit, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of eluding an officer and driving or operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

Taylor is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

A state trooper observed a maroon Ford Escape traveling more than 90 mph while westbound on I-94 on June 12 in Jackson County.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle didn't stop and fled. The vehicle increased its speed and was traveling down the middle of both westbound lanes, splitting traffic, while passing other motorists.

The trooper discontinued his pursuit because of the driver's reckless driving behavior.

A State Patrol pilot was conducting a training flight and began to follow the vehicle from the air until the vehicle reached U.S. 53, where it traveled north into Eau Claire County.

A trooper on the ground obtained a speed reading on the vehicle of 97 mph in a 55 mph zone. The vehicle passed another vehicle in a marked double yellow no passing zone just south of Highway I.

The vehicle passed a second vehicle in a no passing zone at the U.S. 53 and Highway I intersection, down hill with a curve in the roadway.

Troopers then successfully deployed a tire deflation device on U.S. 53. The suspect vehicle struck the device, resulting in the left front tire deflating. The tire came off the rim.

The vehicle turned east on the I-94 ramp. The driver struggled to maintain control after losing the left front tire.

The vehicle traveled on the left shoulder through heavy traffic.

At milepost 72, the suspect vehicle intentionally entered the south ditch, traveled through the interstate barrier fence and struck a grove of pine trees.

The driver fled on foot and ran into the grove of trees. He was not located.

Troopers searched the suspect vehicle and found a wallet in the center console storage unit. The wallet contained a Michigan photo ID for Taylor. The photo matched the driver who fled from the vehicle on foot.

A registration check showed the vehicle was stolen from a hotel valet service in Detroit. The theft was captured on hotel surveillance video.

If convicted of the felony charges, Taylor could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.