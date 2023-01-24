Authorities: Man leads high-speed pursuits through Fall Creek, EC and Mondovi

Jan. 23—EAU CLAIRE — A La Crosse man led authorities on two high-speed pursuits that started in Fall Creek, went through Eau Claire, and ended in Mondovi, police say.

Authorities used tire inflation devices during the pursuit. By the time the vehicle got to Mondovi, it was riding on four rims, authorities said.

Jeremiah J. Erickson, 43, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of eluding an officer and misdemeanor counts of endangering safety by reckless driving, resisting an officer and possession of synthetic cannabinoid.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Erickson, which prohibits him from driving without a valid license.

Erickson returns to court Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Fall Creek police officer noticed a Ford Focus traveling through the village shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday that did not have a working passenger side headlight. The vehicle also did not have registration lamps illuminated and the paint on the license plate was peeled off, making it difficult to read.

The officer activated his emergency lights at U.S. 12 and Water Tower Road.

The vehicle slowed briefly but then accelerated and continued west on U.S. 12. The officer then activated his siren and got close enough to determine the driver was Erickson.

Erickson reached speeds of 100 mph on U.S. 12. The vehicle passed two cars at Elco Road and hit a tire deflation device. The pursuit was terminated after authorities lost sight of the vehicle.

Shortly after 11 p.m., an Eau Claire police officer saw Erickson's vehicle driving west on Clairemont Avenue. When the officer began to follow Erickson, the suspect vehicle accelerated to 70 to 80 mph at West Clairemont Avenue and Hendrickson Drive.

Erickson went through a couple of red lights and started driving south on Craig Road.

Erickson's vehicle lost control, hit a snowbank and spun in the roadway. It was then face to face with the officer's pursuing squad car.

Story continues

Erickson then drove around the squad car, went over a snow bank and continued to flee. The vehicle ran another red light and then headed out of Eau Claire on Highway 37. At this time, multiple other squad cars joined the pursuit.

At one point, Erickson struck an Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office squad car and served at other squad cars that were attempting to conduct a moving road block.

Multiple tire inflation devices were used by authorities. By the time Erickson stopped his vehicle in Mondovi, he was driving on rims.

Erickson got out of the vehicle and ignored officers' commands. A taser was used without success. He was eventually taken into custody with the assistance of a canine unit.

If convicted of the felony charges, Erickson could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.