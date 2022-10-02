Authorities: Man leads pursuit on I-94 at speeds of 135 mph

Oct. 1—EAU CLAIRE — A Chicago man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 94 that reached speeds of 135 mph, police said.

The man almost crashed into other vehicles on multiple occasions during the pursuit, authorities said.

Keyonis C. Langston, 25, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of eluding an officer.

Langston is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Nov. 3.

According to the criminal complaint:

A state trooper saw a vehicle traveling east on I-94 July 10 at mile marker 58 in Eau Claire County hitting a speed of 104 mph.

The trooper activated his emergency lights but the vehicle failed to stop. The driver of the vehicle then turned off the headlights in an attempt to elude officers.

The vehicle then increased its speed to near 135 mph, passing vehicles and semi trucks on both the right and left shoulders. The vehicle swerved between both lanes of traffic, almost crashing with other vehicles on multiple occasions.

The pursuit was then terminated.

A pursuit with this same vehicle was again initiated in Monroe County, where it was involved in a crash.

The vehicle eventually left I-94, turned down a dead end road and the driver left the vehicle.

After a brief foot chase, officers took the driver into custody and identified him as Langston.

If convicted, Langston could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.