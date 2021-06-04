Authorities: Man made disturbing videos, acted strangely at elementary school

Jun. 4—CHETEK — A Chetek man made disturbing videos on Facebook referencing young children and acted suspiciously on three occasions in May outside a Chetek elementary school, authorities say.

Tyler V. Bronstad, 22, was charged Thursday in Barron County Court with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A $100 cash bail was set for Bronstad, which prohibits him from being within two blocks of Roselawn Elementary School in Chetek.

Bronstad returns to court on Wednesday.

Chetek Police Lt. Jessica Larson said the case remains active and that Bronstad could face additional charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bronstad posted the videos to his Facebook account on Monday. In the videos, Bronstad indicated a desire to have sexual contact with children.

The Chetek Police Department received more than 50 complaints concerning Bronstad making comments about wanting to have sex with children.

On three occasions from May 3 to May 14, a staff member at Roselawn Elementary School observed Bronstad staring at young children playing on the playground.

The staff member said he made himself visible to Bronstad, who then walked away.

The following week, the staff member said he saw Bronstad inside the school playground area that is fenced and gated.

Bronstad was staring at the children on the playground. The staff member notified the principal of Bronstad's behavior and the children were moved to a secure location.

A second school staff member confronted Bronstad on May 13, and asked him why he was looking around the playground.

Bronstad told her he was going for a walk at first, and then said he was looking for his sister. But the name he gave for his sister did not match any student enrolled at the school.

A Barron County sheriff's deputy arrested Bronstad on Wednesday.

If convicted, Bronstad could be sentenced to up to 90 days in jail.