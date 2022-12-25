Authorities: Man made violent threats toward several people

Dec. 24—EAU CLAIRE — A man made violent threats to a local sheriff's detective, attorney and clerk of courts staff, police say.

Dustin E. Hewitt, 28, of Waupun, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of threats to injure or accuse of a crime, two felony counts of terrorist threats, and a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer.

A date for an initial court appearance has not been set.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 32-year member of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office told an investigator with the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation on July 13, 2021, that he has had various professional contacts with Hewitt.

The detective said he executed a search warrant at Hewitt's residence in 2016 and testified three times during criminal trials for Hewitt.

One May 14, 2019, the detective received a written threat from Hewitt. The letter told the detective to "tell the truth" or Hewitt would "decapitate your daughter and everyone of importance to you and bathe in their blood" once he was released from prison.

The investigator then interviewed an Eau Claire attorney on July 13, 2021, who was handling the estate for Hewitt's father, who had died.

The total worth of the father's estate was $3,100 but Hewitt was convinced his father had thousands of dollars within a safe at his residence.

Because he was not getting money, Hewitt sent a threatening letter to the attorney on Nov. 5, 2020. "I will sue your firm and trash your reputation til you pay me money. I am your client and you violated my father's will," Hewitt said in the letter. "It's my turn now to terrorize you. I have a gun and I will shoot you. I am going to murder your family when I get out of prison. In addition, all persons at your firm and your affiliations will be targeted for your crimes."

On March 14, an employee with the Eau Claire County clerk of courts office said she received threatening letters from Hewitt. The first letter was in regards to his criminal case.

"If you do not accompany and correct your mistakes, I will physically harm all of the Eau Claire County Courthouse Clerk of Court Office families when I am released from prison and I will have a smile on my face and make a statement to the public of what (the employee) did to me and the citizens in the community with our taxpayer money."

In a second letter sent on March 31, Hewitt said: "I will file a lawsuit of the misconduct of your office and consequences will be made towards your families."

If convicted of all six charges, Hewitt could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.