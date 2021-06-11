Authorities: Man sent nude photo to girl, attempted sexual meeting

Jun. 11—EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie man sent a nude photo of himself to a 13-year-old girl and attempted to arrange a sexual meeting with her, authorities said.

Rayco N. Richardson, 20, E4072 440th Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing a child to harmful descriptions and exposing genitals.

Richardson is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday, June 17.

According to the criminal complaint:

The legal guardian of the girl told police on April 12 that the girl appeared to be having an online Snapchat dating relationship with a 19-year-old man, who was later identified as Richardson.

The girl's phone had hundreds of messages between her and Richardson.

In the messages, the girl and Richardson talked about loving each other. Many of the messages from Richardson addressed his desire to meet the girl in person to have sex with her.

The girl, in the messages, talks about being 13 years old. And Richardson talks about both of their ages.

The girl's phone and the messages were provided to police.

The girl told an Eau Claire police detective that she met with Richardson on one occasion but was hesitant to discuss details regarding her contact with the man.

The girl said that Richardson had sent her a nude photograph of himself.

Besides the nude photo, police learned that Richardson sent the girl several other shirtless photos of himself.

Police spoke with Richardson on May 24.

He admitted he was having an ongoing Snapchat exchange with the girl and that the girl's mother was assuming a lot about the exchange.

Richardson said he had been trying to give the girl advice because she "was feeling down" and he likes "empowering people."

Richardson confirmed he knew the girl was 13 years old but denied that their conversation was ever of a sexual nature.

If convicted of the three charges, Richardson could be sentenced to up to 28 years in prison.