Authorities: Man sexually assaults woman at Eau Claire area motel

Apr. 12—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man sexually assaulted a woman at a town of Washington motel, authorities say.

Joseph A. Seay, 39, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and possession of methamphetamine, two felony counts of bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

A $15,000 cash bail was set for Seay, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman, the motel, and known drug dealers or users. He also cannot engage in violent or abusive contact toward anyone and must maintain absolute sobriety.

Seay returns to court May 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies were sent to the motel on Sunday for a reported sexual assault that occurred in one of the rooms.

A man flagged down the first deputy to arrive and said the woman who was sexually assaulted was in his room with his wife.

The deputy went to the couple's room and found the woman, who was nude and wrapped in a blanket. She was distraught and hysterical.

The woman said there is a court-ordered no-contact provision for her and Seay, but she woke up to him on top of her.

The woman said she didn't know how Seay got into the room. She said he put his hand over her mouth, ripped off her pajamas and sexually assaulted her.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Seay, who was still in the woman's room.

Deputies gave commands for him to come out five times over a span of a few minutes, but Seay would not come out of the room.

Deputies forced the door open and found Seay sitting on the bed.

Seay was arrested after he tried crawling to the door. Seay was searched and deputies found methamphetamine and a meth pipe.

On the way to the Eau Claire County Jail, Seay asked if the woman was okay and if he killed her. When a deputy told him the woman was not dead, Seay said "I accept all charges."

At the time of this incident, Seay was free on a signature bond for two ongoing felony cases in Eau Claire County. As a condition of bond, Seay was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

Seay is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted in September of felony possession of methamphetamine in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charges in the sexual assault case, Seay could be sentenced to up to 32 years in prison.