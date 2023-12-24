Authorities: Man shot, killed by Rockford police was holding a knife and box cutter

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning after he advanced towards police officers while holding a box cutter and a knife, according to authorities.

In a news release sent out Sunday morning, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office said Rockford police officers were called to an apartment at 1309 Charles St. just after 12 a.m.

Authorities said the 911 caller had heard her neighbor saying things like "help me" and "kill me."

When officers arrived on scene and were met by Patrick R. Kirby in the common space of the apartment complex.

Kirby was holding a box cutter and a knife in his hands, according to authorities.

Officers told Kirby to drop the knife but he refused and started advancing towards the officers, authorities said.

That's when one of the Rockford police officers fired three rounds at Kirby, according to officials. Kirby died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified.

The Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Man shot, killed by Rockford police identified as Patrick Kelly