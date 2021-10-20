Authorities: Man stabs girlfriend four times at EC park

Oct. 20—EAU CLAIRE — A man stabbed his girlfriend four times in the leg during an argument at an Eau Claire park, police say.

Ezra Kanas, 28, 1816 1/2 Whipple St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Kanas is scheduled to make his initial court appearance today.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman said she and Kanas have been dating for the past six months and they live together.

On Monday the couple decided to take the woman's daughter to McDonough Park to play. When they got to the park, the girl decided she didn't want to play outside because there were other people in the park.

The woman said she and her 4-year-old daughter then stayed in the car while Kanas walked around in the park and drank beer.

The three of them soon left the park, went to Kanas' sister's house for a short time and then returned to the park.

The woman said she and Kanas began to argue. Kanas wanted to get more beer to drink and she didn't want him to do so.

The woman said she didn't want her daughter to keep hearing the argument, so she got out of the vehicle and sat on the ground.

Kanas then grabbed her throat and tried to choke her. When he tried to punch her in the face, the woman shielded her face with her hands and arms.

Kanas then produced a knife and stabbed the woman four times in the legs.

The woman told police she was fearful of Kanas finding out that she told authorities about what happened during the incident.

Police observed puncture wounds on the woman's calves. She also had significant bruising and marks on her left upper thigh, and numerous marks and bruises on her arms.

The woman was transported by ambulance to an Eau Claire hospital.

The woman's family members pointed out a folding knife sitting on the table at the residence. They said it was the knife Kanas used to stab the woman.

There was dried blood at the end of a blade. Police determined the width of the blade was consistent with the size of the wounds on the woman's legs.

The woman required stitches for the wounds on her legs.

If convicted of the felony charges, Kanas could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.