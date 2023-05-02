Authorities: Man stole Social Security check, defrauded local bank

May 1—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man faces nine criminal charges after authorities say he stole a Social Security check from the mail and also defrauded a bank.

Scott C. Rinn, 55, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of uttering a forgery, identity theft and fraud against a financial institution, and a misdemeanor count of theft of mail.

Rinn is scheduled to make his initial appearance on June 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman staying at Regency Inn & Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, told police that her March Social Security check appeared to be stolen.

Motel staff reviewed surveillance video, which showed Rinn taking a piece of mail on March 8. The woman believed that piece of mail contained her Social Security check.

Police contacted Rinn on March 10. He said he only took coupons and did not take the woman's Social Security check.

On March 31, police were sent to Nicolet Bank, 1010 W. Clairemont Ave., concerning fraudulent transactions.

Bank officials said Rinn had defrauded the bank of $1,550 since opening an account on March 10. He opened the account with a check paid out to the same woman who reported her mail stolen at Regency Inn & Suites. The back of the check showed that the woman signed the check over to Rinn.

Other fraudulent checks were deposited in March. The bank incurred a total of $1,550 in losses as a result of Rinn withdrawing money from the deposited fraudulent checks.

At the time of these incidents, Rinn was free on signature bonds for for five pending felony cases in Eau Claire County. As a condition of the bonds, Rinn was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the eight felony charges in the new case, Rinn could be sentenced to up to 24 years in prison.