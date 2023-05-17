Authorities: Man threatens, swings axe at EC motel manager

May 16—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man threatened and swung an axe at an Eau Claire motel manager, police say.

Demetrius Brown, 54, 1828 S. Hastings Way, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Brown, which prohibits him from having contact with the manager or Garton's Motel, and engaging in acts or threats of violence toward anyone.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy was sent to Garton's Motel, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., at 11:40 a.m. Thursday regarding a disturbance between Brown and the motel manager.

Brown called authorities to report that the manager threatened him and reached into his back pocket for a weapon. The manager's wife then called to report that Brown threatened her husband with an axe before returning to his room.

The manager told the responding deputy that Brown was $1,200 behind in rent. He had been trying to kick Brown out before going through the eviction process.

The manager said when he asked Brown about the money he owed, Brown became confrontational and yelled obscenities at him. The manager said Brown stood in an aggressive stance as though it looked like he wanted to fight.

When the manager walked into his own room, he turned around and saw Brown holding an axe over his head. Brown was coming at him while holding the axe and was calling the manager names.

At one point, the manager said, Brown turned the axe sideways and swung it in his direction.

The manager's wife confirmed her husband's version of events.

Brown told the deputy that the manager pounded on his door when he was not home. Brown said his girlfriend called him and he returned to the motel to find the manager standing on the front steps.

Brown said the manager told him to get out and Brown told the manager he would need to get the sheriff involved. Brown said they then called each other names.

Brown said he felt threatened by the manager.

Brown then admitted he owned an axe. The deputy found a 13-inch hatchet under Brown's bed. It matched the description provided by the motel manager.

Brown was then arrested.

At the time of this incident, Brown was free on bond for two pending felony cases in Eau Claire County. As a condition of bond, Brown was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges, Brown could be sentenced to up to 11 years in prison.