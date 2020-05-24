Murder suspect with 'strong ties' to Newtown, Connecticut, is manhunt subject

Authorities in Connecticut and Pennsylvania are searching for an "armed and dangerous” suspect Sunday after the man was tied to two possible murders.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, is the primary suspect in an attack that killed one man and injured another on Friday in Willington, Connecticut, according to Connecticut State Police. He was allegedly seen leaving the residence where the attack took place.

Image: Peter Manfredonia. (Connecticut State Police) More

Police in Newtown, Connecticut, asked residents to be vigilant even though there was not an immediate danger to the area because Manfredonia had “very strong ties to Newtown.” Authorities describe him as a white male about 6-foot, 3-inches tall with disheveled black hair and brown eyes.

The man who died in the Willington attack was identified as Theodore Demers, 62, NBC Connecticut reported.

Authorities believe the 23-year-old held a homeowner against his will in Willington, state police said in a press conference Sunday. Manfredonia allegedly stole firearms and supplies as well as a truck, and later abandoned the vehicle in Derby, where it was found. The homeowner was not harmed.

An acquaintance known to Manfredonia was found dead Sunday in Derby, according to NBC Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said Sunday that a 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta tied to Manfredonia had been spotted in Pennsylvania. Authorities said earlier in the day they believed him to be armed with pistols and long guns in the area of Osbornedale State Park, Derby.

The public is warned to steer clear of Manfredonia and alert local authorities if he's seen.

Manfredonia was a senior at the University of Connecticut but was not living on campus at the time of the attack in Willington, spokeswoman Stephanie Reitz confirmed to NBC News. The school could not discuss specific details on Manfredonia but was working with law enforcement.

"The university expresses its deepest, most heartfelt sympathies to the victims and their families in this horrible, incomprehensible tragedy. They are all in our thoughts," Reitz said.