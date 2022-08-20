Authorities say 'mastermind' behind kidnapping arrested

Aug. 19—Additional arrests have been made in a July 3 kidnapping in Cameron Park with the most recent arrestee being a man the Cameron County Sheriff's Department said was the "mastermind" behind the alleged crime.

Cesario Mendiola Jr., 44, is charged with directing activity of a street gang. Authorities say he was the mastermind behind the aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault of the unidentified victim, the sheriff's department said in a press release.

Also arrested is Francis Samantha Gudino,28, who is charged with aggravated kidnapping and engaging in organized criminal activity, officials said. Mendiola and Gudino were both arrested Tuesday and they both remained jailed Friday at a Cameron County facility.

According to the press release, the kidnapping occurred July 3. Sheriff's deputies responded to Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park where they talked to a witness who said the male victim had been taken against his own will.

The witness said the victim had been assaulted while being thrown inside a vehicle, authorities said. One day after being held captive, the victim was released. He had been severely beaten, the press release said.

An investigation determined that seven people had been involved in the kidnapping, the sheriff's department said. The department was able to get arrest warrants for all the suspects, according to the press release.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Service, investigators were able to arrest five of the seven suspects.

Victor Manuel Armendariz, 42; Alejandro Galvan, 31; Magdaleno Perales Jr., 37, Ricardo Guerrero Del Torro, 27: and Karen Luna, 26, were arrested earlier this month and are each charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity, officials said. Armendariz, Galvan, and Perales remained jailed, according to county jail bookings. No jail bookings were available for Del Torro and Luna.