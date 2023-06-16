Authorities: Meyersdale man pleads to narcotics trafficking

Jun. 16—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Meyersdale man pleaded guilty in federal court in Johnstown to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced on Thursday.

Stephen Andrew Walter, 54, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of the indictment, before U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines.

In connection with the guilty plea, Walter admitted that on May 24, 2022, he possessed with intent to distribute and did distribute 392 grams of methamphetamine in Meyersdale. Walter also accepted responsibility for nine drug cases pending against him in Somerset County court.

"Today's conviction is the result of our continuing partnership with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies," Olshan said. "Each time a drug trafficker is removed from the streets, we make good on our commitment to ensuring the safety of neighborhoods throughout western Pennsylvania."

Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said: "It has been my pleasure to work with the United States Attorney's Office and DEA, combining forces to take a dangerous dealer off the streets.

"I look forward to continuing this relationship in order to send a strong message to drug dealers that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if you enter our county," she said.

Walter will be sentenced Oct. 12.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting the case.