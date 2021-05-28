Authorities say missing teen found; father likely still in Santa Fe

May 28—A missing teen from Chattanooga, Tenn., whom authorities had been searching for in Santa Fe was found early Friday morning in Alabama by an officer conducting a traffic stop.

According to an email from the District Attorney's Office in Chattanooga, Daphne Westbrook, now 18, was found in Geneva County, Ala., while driving to her aunt's home in Sebring, Fla. After pulling her over, local police ran her driver's license, discovered an endangered child alert and contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Westbrook was reported missing in October 2019 after she didn't return to her mother's home in Chattanooga following a weekend visit with her father, John Robert Westbrook. Investigators believe he fled with the teen and then held her somewhere near Santa Fe against her will while cutting her off from access to the outside world.

Her Bible was found in February in a trash can at the Trader Joe's store on Cordova Road, authorities said, and her father has been traced to local stores through purchases.

In March, officials with the District Attorney's Office in Chattanooga said Daphne Westbrook might have been drugged by her father, who has been charged with kidnapping her. They also were concerned she was in severe mental distress and in danger.

When she was pulled over Friday, however, Daphne Westbrook refused to give law enforcement her father's location and adamantly refused to speak with her mother, Rhona Curtsinger, said Melydia Clewell, chief of staff at the District Attorney's Office.

Daphne Westbrook also told officers she had hired an attorney.

In an interview in March, Curtsinger described her daughter as funny, sensitive and smart, with a fierce love of animals. She had no idea she would not see her daughter again after Daphne left to visit with her father, Curtsinger said.

"There's just so much that we don't know and we don't understand," she said in the March interview. "That's not what's most important. ... What's most important is for her to be safe and to be OK emotionally and physically."

Police in Alabama were unable to detain Daphne Westbrook and question her further about her father, Clewell wrote in an email, because she turned 18 on Sunday.

She was driving a red station wagon with Colorado license plates, and her cellphone was registered to an address outside Kansas City, Kan., Clewell added.

Based on what Daphne Westbrook told officers at the traffic stop, investigators believe her father is still in Santa Fe. They also believe he is supplying her with drugs and is her only means of support, Clewell said.

Prosecutors in Clewell's office still believe Daphne Westbrook is in severe danger, she said, and think the teen's father dictated the course of her trip by booking her motel and hotel rooms.

Officers at the traffic stop found her car completely empty aside from a dog she was traveling with, Clewell said. The officers said she appeared "emaciated" and seemed as if she were coming off of a drug. They said she also was pleased she was able to leave on her own.

Tennessee investigators, the District Attorney's Office in Chattanooga, the District Attorney's Office in Samson, Ala., and a local judge attempted to get an appointment with a therapist for Westbrook, but they were legally unable to require her to attend an appointment or prevent her from leaving, Clewell said.

Officials with New Mexico's First Judicial District Attorney's Office in Santa Fe, which had been working with Clewell's office on the investigation, could not be reached for comment on the discovery of Daphne Westbrook or the ongoing search for her father.

Clewell's office urges the Santa Fe community to be vigilant and report any sightings of John Westbrook, she said, adding prosecutors hope to see new developments in the criminal investigation against him within a few weeks.