Authorities: Molotov cocktail found in Altoona man's vehicle

Feb. 16—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man was found to have a Molotov cocktail in his vehicle following a report of a suspicious person, authorities say.

Travis N. Alix, 42, 1020 Hayden Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of Molotov cocktails and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Alix, which prohibits him from possessing flammable liquids or materials other than that contained in his gas tank.

Alix returns to court Feb. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

A town of Brunswick woman called the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday to report that a man was in his vehicle at the end of her driveway. The woman said she wasn't expecting anyone.

Deputies later discovered this was the same man who was at this same location earlier in the day for suspicious activity.

Deputies arrived and contacted the man, who was identified as Alix.

Alix said something about a pinging cell phone and a female being human trafficked and he was trying to help.

Deputies noticed that Alix was constantly moving around, fidgeting and talking at a high rate of speed.

After Alix consented to a search of his vehicle, deputies found what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail. A soda bottle had a piece of paper towel stuffed inside that spanned the length of the bottle. The bottle contained a yellow-tinted liquid that smelled like gasoline.

Nothing else of evidentiary value was located in the vehicle.

Alix said he was ice fishing and was running low on fuel, so he put gasoline in the bottle and brought it to his vehicle. He said the cap started leaking so he put something in it to stop it from leaking.

The soda bottle was not leaking. And Alix was unable to explain why he did not put the gasoline in his fuel tank since he claimed he was low on fuel.

The woman said that earlier in the day, Alix pulled into her driveway and banged on her front door. He was yelling to "open up."

The woman said both of her doors were locked. She said she felt terrified because she lives alone and was not expecting anyone.

If convicted of the felony charge, Alix could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.