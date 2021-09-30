Authorities: Motorcycle pursuit exceeds 100 mph in EC County

Sep. 30—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man led authorities on a high-speed pursuit on his motorcycle on U.S. 12 and 53 and Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County that exceeded 100 mph, police said.

Kurt R. Lasee, 31, 1032 Sunset Lane, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of attempting to flee an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Lasee is free on a $2,500 signature bond. He returns to court Nov. 10.

According to the criminal complaint:

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, an Augusta police officer noticed a motorcycle speeding while it was eastbound on U.S. 12. The officer activated his emergency lights and stopped the motorcycle at an Augusta gas station.

As the officer began to leave his squad car to approach the motorcycle, the driver of the motorcycle — later identified as Lasee — accelerated past the squad car and exited the parking lot.

The officer pursued the motorcycle eastbound out of Augusta on U.S. 12. The officer terminated the pursuit for safety reasons when the motorcycle reached speeds of 100 mph.

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy then spotted the same motorcycle reaching speeds as high as 106 mph northbound on U.S. 53 and then westbound on Interstate 94. The deputy terminated his pursuit near Highway 93 and East Hamilton Avenue due to safety concerns and heavy traffic.

An Altoona police officer then picked up the pursuit eastbound on U.S. 12 before losing sight of the motorcycle on Briar Lane. But a witness told authorities the motorcycle pulled into a garage at a residence on Sunset Lane.

Authorities spoke with Lasee's wife at the resident. She said Lasee had "been making some poor choices today." She said her husband arrived home on the motorcycle moments before law enforcement got there.

Lasee told his wife he "bolted" when he was stopped by a police officer at an Augusta gas station.

Authorities later learned that Lasee was required to have an ignition interlock device installed on any vehicle he owns or operates.

If convicted of the felony charges, Lasee could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.