Authorities nab man trafficking cocaine

Nov. 3—LENOIR — A Morganton man was arrested in Lenoir after he was found to be carrying a significant amount of cocaine.

Daniel Jerod Perkins, 35, of 3046 N.C. Highway 18 and U.S. Highway 64 in Morganton, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances. He was placed in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2., Caldwell County sheriff's deputies and narcotics officers along with Boone police stopped Perkins driving his 2008 Cadillac Escalade near Hartland Road in Lenoir. During the interaction with a deputy, a Boone police K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from Perkin's vehicle. A search of Perkins was conducted at the Caldwell County Detention Center when officers found approximately 106 grams of cocaine. Agents also seized $1,200 in cash and the Cadillac Escalade. The drugs seized during the investigation has a total street value of $21,200, according to North Carolina State Drug Guidelines.

"This guy was pushing a lot of cocaine between the counties. I am pleased with the efforts to put this guy away," said Sheriff Alan C. Jones.

