Authorities: Naked man goes on a rampage inside Apple Valley escrow business

A frightening situation occurred at an Apple Valley escrow business this weekend when a naked man broke in, destroyed property and threatened to kill an employee, authorities said.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Apple Valley resident Jason Catron. He was arrested after the incident and booked in county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Court records show he was scheduled for an arraignment on Tuesday afternoon. Catron faces charges for criminal threats, burglary and indecent exposure.

Sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday evening after receiving a 911 call at Alliance Rendezvous Escrow in the 20000 block of State Highway 18 located next to Apple Valley Town Hall.

Authorities learned Catron had forced his way into the building through a locked door.

“Once inside, Catron threw several computer monitors, keyboards, and coffee cups on the floor and tore off a restroom mirror, causing thousands of dollars in damages,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

He also ripped up several company checks and threatened to kill an employee, according to sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Jackie Alban said three employees and another person were there at the time of the break-in. They barricaded themselves in their offices before deputies arrived.

Sunday's attack appeared to be random as Alban said Catron was not related to the business “in any way.”

It was also unknown whether he was under the influence of narcotics or alcohol.

Authorities said deputies made it to the office within minutes of the 911 call and arrested Catron “without incident.”

