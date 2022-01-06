Authorities name suspect in rapper Young Dolph's murder

Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta





Authorities have identified 23-year-old Justin Johnson as the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph.

According to the Memphis Police Department and U.S. Marshalls, Johnson is alleged to have shot Young Dolph to death at a local cookie shop on Nov. 17, 2021.

He is now wanted for first-degree murder, with law enforcement agencies offering up to a $15,000 reward for his capture.

"Johnson also has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release out of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee. The original charge was for a weapon offense," the statement said.

#TNMostWanted: We need your help to find Justin Johnson, wanted by @MEM_PoliceDept and TBI for 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-1st Degree Murder, & Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000. He should be considered armed & dangerous. Seen him? Call 901-378-3132 or 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/38OkN4zWko - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 5, 2022

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, was shot and killed at Makeda's Homemade Cookies on Nov. 17, 2021.

The shop's owner Maurice Hill told Fox affiliate WHBQ that his employees told him the rapper walked in to buy some cookies around 1 p.m., when two people drove up to the bakery and gunned down the rapper.

The "100 Shots" singer is well known in his native Memphis community, conducting Thanksgiving food drives through the city's Athletic Ministries charity, and donating money to former high schools.

According to WHBQ, Johnson is also facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

Johnson has been placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's (TBI) "Most Wanted" list.