Authorities: Nashville school shooting was targeted, thought-out attack

Officials in Nashville, Tennessee said Tuesday’s school shooting was a targeted and thought-out attack that included maps of the building and writings about it.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It also wasn’t the only school the suspect planned to attack.

“Those guns stole precious lives from us today in Nashville,” Mayor John Cooper said.

Cooper and Police Chief John Drake confirmed three children and three adults died after a shooting at The Covenant School on Monday.

READ: Woman kills 3 children, 3 adults in shooting at Nashville school; shooter, victims identified

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, gained entry by shooting through one of the doors.

Hale entered and fired shots on the lower floor before going to the upper level. It was there that Hale fired on police cars rushing to the school and was confronted by officers and killed.

Drake said Hale planned the shooting meticulously. and also had writings about carrying out the shooting.

READ: Mass shootings: Female shooters are rare, data shows

“There were maps drawn of the school in detail,” he said. “We have a manifesto, we have some writings we’re going over that pertain to this day.”

Authorities said Hale was transgender, and that there may be a connection between Hale’s identity and the shooting.

Hale did not have a criminal record, and two of the guns used were obtained legally.

Photos: The Covenant School shooting

A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Amis)

A family leaves with their children from a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: Children arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: School buses with children arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

A police crime scene tape is seen at the entrance to Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn. Monday, March 27, 2023. Officials say several children were killed in a shooting at the private Christian grade school in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a deadly shooting at their school on Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 27: School buses with children arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. According to initial reports, three students and three adults were killed by the shooter, a 28-year-old woman. The shooter was killed by police responding to the scene. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

A photograph released by Nashville police shows the doorway where the shooter entered The Covenant School.

A photo provided by Nashville police shows how Audrey Hale gained entrance to The Covenant School by shooting through the glass doors.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, drove this Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/school campus and parked at the site.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.