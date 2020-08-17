Authorities near Chicago are searching for a United Airlines executive who was last seen 11 days ago

Jake Cefolia, a senior vice president at United, has been missing for more than a week. United Airlines

Authorities in Illinois are searching for Jake Cefolia, a United Airlines executive who was last seen on Thursday, August 6.

On Friday, more than 100 people and dogs searched a forest preserve near Chicago where Cefolia's car was found, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Cefolia is United's senior vice president of worldwide sales and has been with the airline since 2007.

Authorities in northeast Illinois are searching for a United Airlines executive who has been missing for nearly two weeks. United said Jake Cefolia, its senior vice president in charge of worldwide sales, was last seen on August 6.

The Chicago Sun Times reports that on Friday, more than 100 people and police dogs combed the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in search of the 49-year-old executive. Cefolia's vehicle was found at the preserve, where he was known to run a 9- to 10-mile route, according to ABC7 Chicago.

"Our friend and colleague, Jake Cefolia, SVP of Worldwide Sales, was last seen Thursday evening, August 6th," a United spokesperson told Business Insider. "We're concerned about his well-being and have been in touch with Jake's family over the last couple of days to offer them our support. At the request of the family, we won't be releasing any additional details at this time."

"We have also been in touch with law enforcement and expressed our desire to do everything we can to help them as they lead the effort to find Jake," the statement continued. "If you have any information that could be helpful in locating Jake, please contact the Elmhurst Police Department at (630) 530-3050. We ask everyone to respect the family's desire for privacy."

Cefolia has been with United since 2007 and was promoted to his current role in 2018, previously serving as the company's vice president of sales for the Americas.

The Elmhurst Police Department did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

