Authorities: Neighborhood dispute sparked fatal shooting

Feb. 3—A dispute between neighbors is believed to have sparked a fatal shooting in Berlin on Friday, authorities said.

About 8:15 a.m., Berlin police responded to multiple reports of gunshots fired outside 568 Sullivan St. and found a man outside the building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Authorities said they were waiting until all family members were notified to release the victim's name.

"While the investigation is still ongoing, it appears the incident started as a dispute between neighbors," authorities said. "At this time, investigators believe all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the public."