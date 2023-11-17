Authorities: No hate crime in arrest of Moorpark man accused in death of Jewish man

Left to right, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff, and Thousand Oaks Chief of Police Jeremy Paris answer questions at the press conference concerning Loay Alnaji, charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily injury in the death of Paul Kessler on Friday.

A Moorpark man arrested Thursday faces two felony charges in the death of a Jewish man after a protest in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 5, but so far the allegations do not involve a hate crime.

Ventura County District Attorney Eric Nasarenko stressed at a news conference Friday morning that investigators from both his agency and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office approached the incident with an open mind.

"Our charge and task as prosecutors is to follow facts, follow evidence and adhere to the rule of law," he said.

Sheriff's and DA investigators reviewed some 600 pieces of evidence as well as statements from more than 60 witnesses in the days following the death of Paul Kessler, 69, of Thousand Oaks.

Loay Alnaji

On Thursday morning, Loay Alnaji, 50, was arrested at his Moorpark home and later charged with involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily injury both felonies. Alnaji will appear in Ventura County Superior Court Friday afternoon.

Alnaji, a computer science professor at Moorpark College now on administrative leave, also faces special allegations, elevating his crimes under the state's three strikes law and, if convicted, allowing the possibility of prison.

Alnaji is accused of engaging in an altercation with Kessler Nov. 5 in Thousand Oaks. The two had been at competing protests on a Sunday afternoon, one pro-Palestinian and another pro-Israeli.

At some point during the exchange, Kessler fell and struck his head. He was transported to Los Robles Regional Medical Center where he died early the next morning.

A photo of Paul Kessler displayed at a news conference in Thousand Oaks Friday.

An altercation reportedly occurred between the two before Kessler's fall, although authorities have not yet released specifics. Witnesses provided conflicting statements, sheriff's officials have said.

Alnaji was one of the people who called 911 and willingly stayed at the scene, where he was interviewed by deputies. He had been under investigation since Kessler's death, but wasn't arrested until 11 days later.

During the news conference Friday, authorities said it took time to make the arrest because they needed to be careful to sort through evidence that included witness statements, video and still photos. They have since created a clear timeline of events, officials said.

Investigators continue to accept new information, said Sheriff Jim Fryhoff.

Nasarenko said Alnjai could potentially be charged with a hate crime if more evidence comes forward. Information investigators currently have does not meet the elements of a hate crime, he said.

This story will be updated.

