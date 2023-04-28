Authorities: North student threatened to have classmate shot and killed

Apr. 27—EAU CLAIRE — A North High School student threatened to have a classmate shot and killed, authorities say.

Korbin A. Gums, 18, 3060 Jupiter Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Gums, which prohibits him from having contact with North High School or the students involved in this case. Gums also cannot use or possess firearms.

Gums returns to court June 6.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer working at North High School received a report Tuesday that Gums made a threat to another student.

A school employee told the officer that Gums and two other students were in a class trying to work on a project. Gums told one of the other students not to come to school the next day because he likes him. Gums then told the second student he was going to shoot and kill him.

Gums then said he was going to take a picture of the second student and send it "to my guy." Gums then took out his phone and took a photo of the second student. This happened at the end of class as the students were leaving the classroom.

Both of the involved students believed that Gums had a "hitman."

The police officer was unable to speak with Gums at school, but did talk to him later in the day.

The officer told Gums why he wanted to talk to him. Gums did admit to "joking around" and that there was talk about a gun. Gums said there was some talk about someone shooting someone.

The officer noted that Gums would not provide much information and would stare off into the distance while they were talking.

If convicted of both charges, Gums could be sentenced to up to six months in jail.