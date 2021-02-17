Authorities Offer $10,000 in Hunt for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ MIT Grad in Yale Student Murder
With the person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Yale graduate student still on the run, federal authorities on Tuesday increased the reward for information about the man's whereabouts. The details: According to Fox News, U.S. Marshals have increased their reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Qinxuan Pan, 29, who was named a person of interest in the deadly shooting of Yale University graduate student, Kevin Jiang.
Pan, an MIT graduate student originally from Shanghai, is believed to have been in the area when Jiang was gunned down at the corner of Lawrence and Nicoll Street in New Haven, Connecticut on Feb. 6.
In a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Pan is described as a six-foot Asian male weighing 170 pounds with a medium complexion and short black hair.
He is currently charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle stemming from the crime on Feb. 6.
Pan was last seen in the early morning hours on Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia. His family told authorities that he was carrying a black backpack and acting strange.
Connection to Kevin Jiang: Jiang was a 26-year-old U.S. Army veteran and a graduate student at the Yale School of Environment.
Prior to his death, Jiang had been engaged to his girlfriend, Zion Perry.
According to photos obtained by FOX 61, Perry and Pan were seen talking at an MIT swing dance in March 2020. Details of a possible relationship are unknown.
Qinxuan Pan, a POI in the murder of @Yale grad student Kevin Jiang, and Jiang’s fiancée, Zion Perry, can be seen talking in these pics taken at an @MIT swing dance in March 2020. Sources say the didn’t know each other well. @FOX61News 📸 courtesy: Hsiu Chang/Facebook pic.twitter.com/DTN5v5grVY
— Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) February 13, 2021
Authorities have declined to comment on any possible connection between Perry and Pan's relationship and Jiang’s death.
The U.S. Marshals Service warned that Pan should be considered armed and dangerous.
Featured Images via New Haven Police Department (left), Kevin Jiang (right)
