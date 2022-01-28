Authorities offer $20,000 reward in Lancaster shooting of man who was on phone with 911

Officials are asking for the public's help identifying a man responsible for a shooting in Lancaster last month in which the gunman followed his injured victim and shot him again while he was calling 911, leaving him critically wounded.

Lancaster city officials and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are offering a combined $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible for shooting Jason Castillo.

The shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 3, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department. Castillo was in a vehicle at Challenger Way and Avenue K when the suspect shot at him.

Although injured, Castillo made his way to a gas station and called 911, deputies said. As he laid on the ground speaking with a dispatcher, the suspect came up and shot Castillo point-blank in the head.

The suspect was wearing a green shirt, black baseball hat that possibly had an "LA" logo, black shorts, white socks and black shoes, deputies said. He was driving a white, four-door BMW, thought to be a 3 Series, with tinted windows and gray rims.

The BMW had major damage to its driver's side headlight and front passenger fender, deputies said.

"We definitely believe, with the evidence we have, that during the shooting, they had actually crashed into each other. We are guessing that the suspect was ramming into the victim’s vehicle," Sheriff's Det. James Phillips told KTLA-TV Channel 5.

Castillo survived but remains in critical condition and can't speak, according to the news station.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phillips at (661) 948-8466 or (310) 601-6064.

Those who want to make an anonymous tip can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.