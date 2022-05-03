Authorities: Officers acted appropriately in incident, man later died

May 3—ALTOONA — A 43-year-old man who died two weeks after being Tased multiple times by local law enforcement officers was handled appropriately by officers, reports conclude.

Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken said the state Department of Justice has concluded its investigation into the Oct. 22 death of Demetrio A. Jackson.

The investigation and autopsy revealed Jackson died of anoxic encephalopathy following cardiopulmonary arrest. Pathologists discovered Jackson had a pre-existing heart condition, and toxicology revealed he had a level of methamphetamine present in his system, which by itself is lethal, Bakken said.

The investigation was submitted to Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal, who concluded Jackson's death was not an officer-involved death.

The Altoona Police Department conducted an administrative review of the incident and concluded actions taken by Police Department personnel "were appropriate, necessary, and compliant with department policies," Bakken said.

According to the state Justice Department:

Jackson was in critical condition after being shocked with a Taser multiple times in an Oct. 8 incident with local law enforcement. He died Oct. 22 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

On Oct. 8 at 3:28 a.m., Altoona police officers and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person acting strangely and causing damage while standing on top of a vehicle in the 900 block of Harlem Street in the city of Altoona. The caller was the owner of the vehicle Jackson was standing on.

Officers were concerned Jackson was under the influence of narcotics, spoke with him for 45 minutes and offered to call him an ambulance. Officers then attempted to take Jackson into custody for a probation violation, but that Jackson was resistive and combative.

Jackson began running from the officers, but when given an order to stop, he turned and ran toward an officer, who then used the Taser on him. Jackson continued to resist arrest and officers shocked him a second and third time.

At 4:20 a.m., three Eau Claire Police Department officers responded to the scene after Altoona officers called for emergency assistance.

When the Eau Claire officers arrived, they saw Jackson screaming, and writhing on the ground. Jackson did not appear to comprehend any officer commands.

The involved officers requested emergency medical services. EMS gave Jackson emergency medical treatment and transported Jackson to a local hospital.

He died at the hospital on Oct. 22.

No other people were injured in the incident.