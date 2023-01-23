Authorities: One person shot dead in Moxham

Jan. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — One man is dead after being shot multiple times in the Moxham section of Johnstown on Monday and a suspect fled the scene, authorities said.

Johnstown police responded to a shots fired incident on Park Avenue around 2 p.m.

The incident took place in the 600 block of Park Avenue, near St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church.

A suspect was reported running toward Coleman Avenue. He is described as a light-skinned Black male, possibly 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and wearing a black shirt, police said.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees arrived at the scene at 2:30 p.m.

Greater Johnstown and Ferndale school districts and Bishop McCort Catholic High School were under shelter-in-place precautions because of the police activity.

Both districts and Bishop McCort announced that they would have late dismissals.

