Authorities make pair of arrests following drive-by shooting in north Bellingham

Two men were arrested in Bellingham following a drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon near the 2400 block of East Bakerview Road, according to the Bellingham police log.

The shooting was reported around 2:55 p.m. Authorities arrested Michael Raymond King, 42, and Chomreun Sok, 41, according to the Whatcom County Jail log.

Both men were charged with drive-by shooting and first-degree malicious mischief. They remain in custody at Whatcom County Jail.