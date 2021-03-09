Authorities: Philippine mayor killed by police in possible mistake

The Telegraph

Their working week had begun at 1am, and while the rest of the nation slept, trepidatious palace aides worked frantically through the night to prepare briefing dossiers for the Royal family. Their job was to ensure that by breakfast time, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge were up to speed with the devastating claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Oprah Winfrey, and to present options on how to respond. And then – nothing. While friends of Harry and Meghan, as well as Winfrey and even friends of the US talk show host, followed up the bombshell interview with yet more allegations and details, the official response from all three palaces was silence. The Queen’s tried and trusted policy has always been to ignore brickbats thrown at her family, but it was tested to breaking point as accusations of racism, rifts and callousness playing out in the worldwide news media went undefended. While the White House praised the Duchess’s “courage” and MPs called for a racism inquiry, palace staff were locked in crisis talks about whether and how to respond, on one of the Royal family’s most difficult days in decades. Royal aides cannot be accused of underestimating the danger posed by the interview. Palace staff had set up a computer link to America so that aides could watch the two-hour interview live on CBS when it started at 1am UK time. In Buckingham Palace, Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s Private Secretary, and his Clarence House counterpart Clive Alderton stayed up to watch the programme together, while other staff, including the Duke of Cambridge’s household, watched on their laptops from home. At 3am, when the programme finished, the real work began, as each household prepared briefings for their own principals, highlighting what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had said about them. By 4am one thing had been agreed: that any response would be coordinated across Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House and there would be no independent briefing operations.