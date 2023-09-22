Authorities in the Philippines are trying to figure out if an airport officer stole and swallowed $300 of cash or not

Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Marielle Descalsota/Insider

A security officer was caught on video stuffing items into her mouth at an airport in the Philippines.

Authorities are investigating claims that the officer was swallowing money stolen from a passenger.

The officer said she didn't steal the cash and that she was eating chocolate, not money.

A security officer in a Philippines airport was caught on video swallowing what appears to be wads of cash, CNN reported.

The theft of $300 at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 was announced in a press statement on Tuesday on the Office for Transportation Security's Facebook page.

The incident was said to have occurred on September 8 and can be viewed in a video that was posted by the local broadcaster News5 on September 20. The officer was shown shoving items into her mouth while holding a bottle of water. The video later showed her drinking water while using a finger to push the rest into her mouth.

The officer denied stealing cash from a passenger and claimed she was eating chocolate, Ma. O. Aplasca, the administrator for the Office for Transportation Security, told News5 in Tagalog.

"That's not the normal way to eat chocolate, and she kept poking her mouth," Aplasca said. The officer has been working at the airport for seven years and earns a monthly wage of 16,000 Philippine pesos, or around $281, Aplasca said.

In the Facebook post, the Office for Transportation Security did not identify the officer and said it is still under investigation. Manila International Airport Authority declined to comment to Insider.

"The actions described is obviously not reflective of the code of conduct for civil servants, much more of the core values that majority of our personnel upholds," the statement read, adding that it is working with the Manila International Airport Authority and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security in the investigation.

The officer has since been suspended, Aplasca told CNN in a September 20 report. Aplasca told CNN that it's pursuing an "administrative case" against the officer and is considering filing a criminal case against her.

The Office for Transportation Security and the Philippine National Police Aviation Security did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read the original article on Insider