Authorities probe Colver gunshot deaths as murder-suicide

Oct. 4—COLVER — Authorities responded to an apparent murder-suicide shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday in Colver, Cambria County officials said.

A man in his late 50s and a woman in her late 40s each sustained a single gunshot wound to the head, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said. Their names were not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that the bodies were found on the front porch of a Fifth Street home by a third party who is not believed to be involved.

Neugebauer said that authorities recovered a firearm believed to have been used and that there was no danger to the public.

The scene was processed and photographed by members of the coroner's office, the district attorney's office, Ebensburg Borough police and Cambria Township police. Members of area fire companies also responded to the scene.

More details will be released on Wednesday, Lees said.