Authorities probe possible drug overdoses in deaths of 2 found in van outside Erie store

Erie police and the Erie County Coroner's Office are investigating as possible drug overdoses the deaths of two people found in a van in the parking lot of a westside grocery store late Tuesday morning.

The victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, were discovered in the van, along with a 39-year-old woman, when Erie Bureau of Police officers were called to the Tops Markets at West 38th and Liberty streets on Tuesday at about 11:30 a.m., Police Chief Dan Spizarny said.

The 32-year-old woman was in the driver's seat of the van and the 36-year-old man was in the back seat, Spizarny said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene at noon Tuesday, according to the Coroner's Office.

Spiarny said the 39-year-old woman was in the front passenger seat. She was showing signs of life, and Narcan was administered to her before emergency medical crews arrived and took her to Saint Vincent Hospital, the chief said.

The Coroner's Office said autopsies will not be performed on the two victims, but toxicology testing will be done.

Erie police detectives were notified and are doing a follow-up investigation, Spizarny said Wednesday. The van was towed from the grocery store parking lot and will be searched for evidence, he said.

Police are trying to determine when the van arrived at Tops Markets and whether the occupants met up with anyone else while they were there. Spizarny said officers interviewed several grocery store employees on Tuesday, and one of the employees claimed to have seen the van in the store's parking lot late Monday afternoon as the employee was leaving work.

Spizarny said police won't know if the deaths were the result of drug overdoses, and what types of drugs might have been involved in the deaths, until investigators can collect more information. He said it is not uncommon for police to find overdose victims in public areas such as parking lots.

One of the victims in a rash of suspected drug overdoses that Erie police investigated in mid-March was a 38-year-old man who was found dead at a bus stop.

