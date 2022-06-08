Authorities probing separate drive-by shootings

Jun. 8—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a couple of recent drive-by shootings in Milledgeville and Baldwin County.

No one reportedly was injured in either one of the crimes.

One of the latest ones to have occurred was on Monday morning in the Carrington Woods neighborhood of Milledgeville, according to Milledgeville Police Department Road Patrol Commander Maj. Linc Boyer.

The shooting happened at a residence on the 1900 block of North Jefferson Street.

Milledgeville Police Officer Raymond Borders said in an incident report that a 2009 Hyundai Genesis sustained damages from gunshots. The passenger side door, window and a front fender were all damaged.

A man living at an apartment where the shooting happened told police that he heard between four and five gunshots. He learned later that the car that was damaged belonged to a friend.

Borders said Lt. J.D. Allen later notified Detective Keith Quattrochi concerning the crime.

Meanwhile, detectives with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office are still investigating a May 27 drive-by shooting that damaged a residence on the 100 block of Stuart Circle.

Deputy Melissa Condon said in an incident report that two men were home at the time of the shooting. It happened between 1 p.m. and 1:17 p.m.

Condon said neither one of the victims reported having any issues with anyone who might want to commit such a crime.

The deputy said she searched the front of the residence and found approximately 12 shell casings, which appeared to be .223 and 5.56 caliber PSD ammunition.

"The casings were found in a straight line, indicating to me that the suspect was either on foot or in a slow moving vehicle when they fired at the residence," Condon said in her report.

The deputy said neighbors told her they saw nothing after hearing the gunshots. They also reported hearing no sounds of a vehicle leaving the scene, quickly.

Condon said she saw three or four bullet holes in the siding of the house and two to three cluster holes in a window on the front side. There were also two exit holes on a window at the side of the house.

Condon also reported that a vehicle parked in the yard was damaged by gunfire.

Both front windows of the vehicle were damaged. There was also a bullet hole in the driver's door.