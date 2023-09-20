Authorities probing shootings

Sep. 20—Local and state law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of an 87-year-old Gordon man found inside his home last week and a Milledgeville teen who was shot Monday night.

The 17-year-old was shot in the face at an apartment complex in Milledgeville. He was recovering from the wound Tuesday morning at a hospital in Atlanta.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. at an apartment in Boddie Projects, according to Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord.

The police chief said the victim and a 15-year-old "obviously got into a beef that we don't know anything about right now."

Swicord said both teens are members of rival gangs in the community.

The victim was identified as Brice Reeves, according to the police chief.

"He had just celebrated his 17th birthday," Swicord said.

Reeves was treated at the scene by firefighters/first responders with Milledgeville Fire Rescue Services and personnel with Grady Emergency Medical Services. He later was flown by an Air Evac helicopter medical team to Egleston Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Swicord said the victim was listed in stable condition Tuesday morning.

During the night, officers and detectives with the Milledgeville Police Department worked to establish leads in the case, attempting to find the suspect responsible for the shooting, Swicord said.

Authorities found the suspect and took him into custody. Detectives also recovered a gun believed used in the shooting.

"The suspect is a juvenile," Swicord said. "He's 15."

The juvenile has since been charged with one count of aggravated assault. He has not been identified because he is a juvenile. He is being held a state juvenile detention center.

Swicord said additional charges may be filed.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, Swicord said.

Mary Chandler, special agent in-charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 Office in Milledgeville, said the fatal shooting of Joseph Densley happened inside his home on West Brook Street in Gordon.

"We don't want to tell too much at this time," Chandler told The Union-Recorder during a telephone interview Tuesday morning. "About all I can say right now is that we're still working a death investigation."

The victim died from a gunshot wound.

An autopsy was performed at a GBI Crime Laboratory that concluded the death was the result of the victim having been shot, Chandler said.

She said a family member got in touch with Wilkinson County Sheriff Richard Chatman because the family member could not get Joseph Densley to answer his door.

"Richard went with the family member to the house in an attempt to find him," Chandler said.

A short time later, the sheriff discovered the elderly man dead.

Subsequently, the sheriff asked for assistance from the GBI.

The case remains under investigation by the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office and GBI.

The victim is the older brother of Gordon City Councilman Freddie Densley, Chandler said.

Anyone with any information about the death is asked to call the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office in Irwinton at 478-946-2411 or the GBI Region 6 Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.