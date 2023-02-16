Authorities raid Lynnwood home, find stolen vehicles and evidence of drug trafficking

A Snohomish County task force raided a Lynnwood home in search of stolen cars on Wednesday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:45 a.m., members of the Snohomish County Auto Theft Task Force served a search warrant on a home and surrounding property located in the 21300 block of Locust Way in unincorporated Lynnwood following a long-term investigation.

With the assistance of Region 1 SWAT, North Sound Metro SWAT and the Snohomish Regional Drug Force, SNOCAT detectives located a total of 52 vehicles on the property – eight of which had been reported stolen by agencies outside of Snohomish County.

Members of the task force also found guns, ammo and evidence of illegal drug trafficking.

The residence has been determined a nuisance following numerous complaints from neighbors and community members regarding “hazardous and unhealthy living conditions and suspicion of criminal activity,” according to SCSO.

A 25-year-old Everett man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

A second man at the home was arrested for providing false statements to a law enforcement officer and for investigation of trafficking stolen vehicles and vehicle parts.

