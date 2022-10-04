Authorities raid multiple homes, businesses in Woburn

Authorities raided multiple businesses in Woburn on Tuesday morning, seizing an array evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation, officials said.

Federal and local officials with Homeland Security, the Department of Labor, and Woburn police executed federal search and arrest warrants at several residences and businesses in the Main Street area, according to a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations.

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed agents inside the The Dog House Bar & Grill and Taste of Brazil.

At least one agent was spotted seizing multiple computer towers and covering them in plastic wrap.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

