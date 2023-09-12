Authorities raise reward to $25,000 for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante after he shaves beard

Pennsylvania authorities announced Monday that the reward has increased to $25,000 for tips that lead to the capture of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante.

The higher reward comes as law enforcement officials say they are switching their approach in the investigation, moving from what they described as a containment model to an investigative approach, which utilizes more resources and focuses on a larger area.

“Now we’re going to prepare for the long game, and the long game is what we do best,” US Marshals Service Supervising Deputy Robert Clark said at a press conference Monday, adding that the US Marshal Service “does future investigations every day.”

“This is a manhunt, and all that means to us is that it’s a longer fugitive investigation with more resources. So we are prepared,” Clark continued.

Police were forced to change their approach after Cavalcante managed to slip through their perimeter, stealing a van before ditching it in East Nantmeal Township. Cavalcante was spotted on a Ring camera with a newly clean-shaven face about 25 miles away from where he stole the van. He has not been spotted since.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said the area of East Nantmeal Township and other areas of northern Chester County can expect to see a larger law enforcement presence in the area and he warned the public not to be alarmed.

Bivens, at the press conference, reiterated a sentiment he’s made at prior press conferences, warning that anyone helping Cavalcante would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but if they choose to cooperate instead, they would be rewarded.

“I know this is an extremely stressful time for the community. We are doing everything possible to bring this to a successful resolution as quickly as possible. I, and all of us working on this every day, appreciate all of the support that all of you have given,” Bivens said Monday.

The latest police update comes nearly two weeks after Cavalcante managed to escape from a prison in a Philadelphia suburb, on Aug. 31. The week before, Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend by stabbing her 38 times in front of her two young children. Authorities in Brazil were also searching for him in connection to a separate killing.

