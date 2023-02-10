Authorities recover 11 stolen vehicles in one day in Parkland

Car theft continues to plague King and Pierce counties, as the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force said that last month the two counties combined for an average of 81 vehicles reported stolen daily.

On Thursday, the task force revealed that it recovered 11 stolen vehicles during an operation in Parkland on Wednesday.

The agency said there were more cars that couldn’t be recovered because the drivers sped away, and since it said motor vehicle theft is not a legally pursuable offense, deputies could not chase them.

Authorities recovered a Subaru Impreza, a Ford F-250, a Ford F-450, three Hyundais, three Kias, a Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Commander. The drivers of two Hondas and a Porsche sped away from traffic stops and were not pursued by deputies.

Three people with warrants were arrested. The task force said one suspect had a bullet hole in a stolen car, along with stolen guns, half a pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and powder, live ammunition and shell casings, and $1,500 in cash.

Detectives said most of the vehicles were stolen from apartment complex parking lots.