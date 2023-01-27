Authorities: Regions bank robbery suspect punches jail window, kicks officer in the chest

Jan. 27—The suspect in the Regions Bank robbery kicked an officer in the chest as he was escorted out of his cell, according to authorities.

David Brian Ross, 36, now faces a new charge of felony obstruction of an officer.

Ross was arrested overnight Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Motel 6 on Monroe Drive and charged with robbery and theft by taking from the Shallowford Road bank robbery the day before.

A Motel 6 clerk detailed to The Times her conversation with the suspect.

On Wednesday morning, jail staff saw Ross continually punching his cell window while in the booking area of the jail.

Ross initially complied with officer commands when they entered his cell, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

"When he was escorted out of the cell in handcuffs, Ross jumped in the air and kicked an assisting jail officer in his chest," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Neither Ross nor the jail staff were injured.

Ross was placed under frequent observation.