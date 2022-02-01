Authorities release cause, manner of death for man found deceased in Electra home

Wichita County officials have released the final autopsy report for a 44-year-old man who police discovered deceased on Dec. 1 in an apartment in Electra.

An Electra woman was charged with tampering with evidence by failing to report human remains, and abandoning or endangering a child in connection with the man's death, according to court documents.

Michael Allen-Albert Wiest, whose body was discovered in an apartment's hallway, died from natural causes, according to an autopsy report released in response to an open records request from the Times Record News and court documents.

The cause of Wiest's death was a nontraumatic seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas.

Susan Que Smith, 42, is suspected of living with Wiest's body, covered with a blanket and trash bag, and a child for three to four weeks after Wiest died, according to allegations in court records.

Smith told police Wiest was not supposed to be there, and she didn't want to be evicted, so she didn't report it when he died, according to allegations in court documents.

Police described conditions in the apartment, which did not have running water, as unlivable, according to allegations in court records. Child Protective Services took possession of the child.

Smith was being held Tuesday in Wichita County Jail on $7,500 in bonds, according to online jail records.

A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Smith March 21, according to court documents.

Abandoning or endangering a child is a felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.

The tampering charge is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum punishment of a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

