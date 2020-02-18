Authorities to release details around death of South Carolina girl Faye Marie Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. – Authorities in South Carolina plan to release Tuesday details around the death of Faye Marie Swetlik, the 6-year-old Cayce girl who was found last week after she was reported missing days earlier.

Faye was last seen playing in her yard last Monday night before her disappearance. The search for the first grader spanned three days but centered on an area within about a mile of her home.

Shortly after her body was found, investigators located the body of an adult male neighbor, 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor, who they say is connected to the case.

Autopsies were performed on both over the weekend. The Lexington County Coroner's Office plans to release the results of those autopsies Tuesday.

A funeral for Faye will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce, according to an obituary shared by Caughman-Harman Funeral Home in Lexington.

For three days, law enforcement from Cayce, the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, State Law Enforcement Division and the FBI methodically searched Faye's neighborhood of Churchill Heights.

Ultimately, it was a small thing, a detail listed on a missing person flyer, that emerged as critical evidence, investigators said Friday, and they refocused their search to an area maybe 100 or 150 feet away from Faye’s front yard.

The evidence was found in a trashcan belonging to Taylor's residence.

Sgt. First Class Evan Antley with the Cayce Department of Public Safety would not reveal Friday exactly what that piece of evidence was.

Cayce Department of Public Safety director Byron Snellgrove found Faye's body in a wooded area near Taylor's home.

Antley said the area had been searched before, and investigators do not believe she was in that location for long before her body was found. Taylor did not have a criminal history and was not known to law enforcement, according to Antley.

